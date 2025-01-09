Iran judiciary says Swiss national found dead in prison

2025-01-09 | 11:11
Iran judiciary says Swiss national found dead in prison
Iran judiciary says Swiss national found dead in prison

Iran's judiciary said a Swiss national accused of spying was found dead in prison in the eastern city of Semnan on Thursday, adding that he had taken his own life.

"This morning, a Swiss citizen committed suicide in Semnan prison," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said, adding that he had been "arrested by security agencies for espionage and his case was under investigation."

Middle East News

Iran

Judiciary

Semnan

Prison

