Turkey has no intention of taking over any part of Syria, FM says

2025-01-10 | 03:38
Turkey has no intention of taking over any part of Syria, FM says
Turkey has no intention of taking over any part of Syria, FM says

Turkey has no intention of taking over any part of Syria following the ouster of strongman Bashar al-Assad, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Friday.

"Turkey has no eye on any part of Syrian territory," he said at a news conference in Istanbul as fears grow over Ankara's threats against Kurdish forces in the war-torn country.

