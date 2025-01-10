News
Israeli army establishes "operational presence" inside Syrian territory: LBCI reports
Middle East News
2025-01-10 | 05:39
Israeli army establishes "operational presence" inside Syrian territory: LBCI reports
According to LBCI's correspondent, security officials have confirmed the Israeli army is working to secure its positioning and what it calls an "operational presence" up to 15 kilometers inside Syrian territory.
This is being justified as a measure to prevent threats to the Golan Heights.
According to the report, Israel plans to maintain a 60-kilometer-long area of influence under the control of Israeli intelligence, citing the need to counter potential threats from surrounding areas.
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Syria
Territory
Presence
Intelligence
