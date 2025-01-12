Trump's Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate 'maximum pressure' on Iran

2025-01-11 | 23:58
Trump&#39;s Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate &#39;maximum pressure&#39; on Iran
Trump's Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate 'maximum pressure' on Iran

The world must return to a "maximum pressure" policy against Iran to turn it into a more democratic country, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, told an Iranian opposition event in Paris on Saturday.

Trump has vowed to return to the policy he pursued in his previous term that sought to wreck Iran's economy to force the country to negotiate a deal on its nuclear program, ballistic missile program, and regional activities.

"These pressures are not just kinetic, just not military force, but they must be economical and diplomatic as well," Retired Lieutenant-General Kellogg, who is set to serve as Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, told the audience at Paris-based Iranian opposition group National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

He said there was an opportunity "to change Iran for the better" but that this opportunity would not last forever.

Reuters

