News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi FM calls for lifting of international sanctions on Syria
Middle East News
2025-01-12 | 09:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi FM calls for lifting of international sanctions on Syria
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday called for the lifting of sanctions on Syria after meetings with top diplomats from the Middle East and Europe focused on the war-ravaged country's future.
"We stressed the importance of lifting unilateral and international sanctions imposed on Syria, as their continuation hinders the aspirations of the Syrian people to achieve development and reconstruction," Prince Faisal bin Farhan said after Sunday's talks concluded in Riyadh.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
FM
International
Sanctions
Syria
Next
Trump's Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate 'maximum pressure' on Iran
Negotiations stall as Israel resists ending Gaza war, sparking widespread debate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-08
French FM says EU sanctions on Syria could be lifted soon
Middle East News
2025-01-08
French FM says EU sanctions on Syria could be lifted soon
0
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip
Middle East News
2024-12-30
Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip
0
Middle East News
2024-12-22
Sanctions on Syria 'must be lifted as soon as possible:' Turkish FM
Middle East News
2024-12-22
Sanctions on Syria 'must be lifted as soon as possible:' Turkish FM
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria
Lebanon News
09:03
Lebanon's FM calls for Arab-led reconstruction plan for Lebanon and Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:28
Iran confirms return of national held in Italy
Middle East News
12:28
Iran confirms return of national held in Italy
0
Middle East News
10:19
Iran says national held in Italy to return 'in coming hours'
Middle East News
10:19
Iran says national held in Italy to return 'in coming hours'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Sources to LBCI: Israeli army relocates 188th brigade from Lebanon to Gaza amid potential operation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:02
Sources to LBCI: Israeli army relocates 188th brigade from Lebanon to Gaza amid potential operation
0
Middle East News
05:59
UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Riyadh to attend meeting on Syria
Middle East News
05:59
UK Foreign Secretary arrives in Riyadh to attend meeting on Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Speaker Berri meets UNTSO officials and MEA Chairman
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open
0
Middle East News
2024-12-13
China and Egypt agree on need to promote peace in Middle East
Middle East News
2024-12-13
China and Egypt agree on need to promote peace in Middle East
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
What towns and villages are now under Lebanese army control in south Lebanon?
3
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
Lebanon News
06:34
Sources to LBCI: MP Michel Murr withdraws from Independent National Bloc, heads to parliament consultations on his own
4
Lebanon News
05:42
Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42
Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Tracking economic shifts in Lebanon: A review of 13 presidential terms – Part 2
6
Lebanon News
04:14
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles
Lebanon News
04:14
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Plan is to choose Najib Mikati as PM based on Joseph Aoun's principles
7
Lebanon News
04:23
MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM
Lebanon News
04:23
MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM
8
Lebanon News
00:08
Ahmad Al Sharaa congratulates President Joseph Aoun, highlights Syrian-Lebanese relations
Lebanon News
00:08
Ahmad Al Sharaa congratulates President Joseph Aoun, highlights Syrian-Lebanese relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More