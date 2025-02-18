US showed interest in lifting sanctions on Russia: Russian FM

World News
18-02-2025 | 09:31
High views
US showed interest in lifting sanctions on Russia: Russian FM
US showed interest in lifting sanctions on Russia: Russian FM

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested Tuesday that the United States was in favor of cutting sanctions on Moscow imposed over its Ukraine offensive, after holding high-level talks in Saudi Arabia.

"There was strong interest in removing artificial barriers to the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation," Lavrov told reporters after talks in Riyadh with top U.S. officials.



AFP
 

World News

US

Interest

Sanctions

Russia

FM

