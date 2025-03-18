News
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber calls for international pressure on Israel
Lebanon Economy
18-03-2025 | 11:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber calls for international pressure on Israel
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasized the need for stronger international efforts, including from United Nations agencies, to pressure Israel into halting its attacks.
He also stressed the importance of enabling U.N. peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL), in coordination with the Lebanese Army, to establish full control over South Lebanon, facilitate the safe return of displaced residents, and contribute to regional security and socio-economic development.
Jaber reiterated his call for increased international assistance to support reconstruction efforts, describing it as essential for achieving lasting stability. His remarks came during a meeting with Imran Riza, the U.N.'s resident humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon.
Riza highlighted the necessity of coordinating efforts among donor agencies to secure funding for rebuilding war-damaged areas. He also revealed that his organization is preparing to launch a new fundraising campaign to support Lebanon, particularly in the health and education sectors.
However, Riza expressed concern that the U.S. decision to halt financial aid to Lebanon could significantly impact available funds, which amounted to $1.3 billion last year.
Jaber urged Riza to enhance cooperation with the Finance Ministry, particularly in providing technical support for recent digitalization projects aimed at modernizing data management and optimizing information systems.
In separate meetings, Jaber met with Health Minister Rakan Nasreddine, who outlined public hospitals' financial challenges and the urgent need for funding to ensure their continued operation.
Nasreddine also discussed leveraging international loans, particularly from the World Bank and the Islamic Bank, to support Lebanon's healthcare system. Jaber assured Nasreddine that healthcare remains a top priority and that he actively engages with lenders and donors to secure the necessary funding.
Jaber also received Italian Ambassador to Lebanon Fabrizio Marcelli, who paid a courtesy visit. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between Lebanon and Italy.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanese
Finance
Minister
Yassine Jaber
International
Pressure
Israel
