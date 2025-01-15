White House says Iran’s weakness may push it to rethink nuclear weapons stance

2025-01-15 | 00:26
White House says Iran’s weakness may push it to rethink nuclear weapons stance
White House says Iran’s weakness may push it to rethink nuclear weapons stance

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that Iran is at its weakest point since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and this weakness is concerning as it may prompt the country to reconsider its stance on nuclear weapons.

Sullivan was speaking at a handover ceremony alongside the new National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz.

Reuters

