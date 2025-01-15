First Israeli strike on new Syria security forces kills three: AFP

Middle East News
2025-01-15 | 10:06
High views
First Israeli strike on new Syria security forces kills three: AFP
First Israeli strike on new Syria security forces kills three: AFP

An Israeli airstrike for the first time hit a military target belonging to Syria's new Islamist-led authorities on Wednesday, killing three people, a war monitor and a medical source said.

"An Israeli drone launched an attack targeting a military convoy... killing two members of the Military Operations Department, and injuring another person" in southern Syria's Quneitra region, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. 

A medical source told AFP a local official was among the three killed in the strike.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

Strike

Biden and El Sisi agree to continue coordination amid Gaza agreement talks
Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza


