First Israeli strike on new Syria security forces kills three: AFP

An Israeli airstrike for the first time hit a military target belonging to Syria's new Islamist-led authorities on Wednesday, killing three people, a war monitor and a medical source said.



"An Israeli drone launched an attack targeting a military convoy... killing two members of the Military Operations Department, and injuring another person" in southern Syria's Quneitra region, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



A medical source told AFP a local official was among the three killed in the strike.



AFP