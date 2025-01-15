News
First Israeli strike on new Syria security forces kills three: AFP
Middle East News
2025-01-15 | 10:06
First Israeli strike on new Syria security forces kills three: AFP
An Israeli airstrike for the first time hit a military target belonging to Syria's new Islamist-led authorities on Wednesday, killing three people, a war monitor and a medical source said.
"An Israeli drone launched an attack targeting a military convoy... killing two members of the Military Operations Department, and injuring another person" in southern Syria's Quneitra region, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
A medical source told AFP a local official was among the three killed in the strike.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Israel
Strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
