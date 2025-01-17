News
ICC prosecutor holds talks on supporting Syria on war crimes prosecution
Middle East News
2025-01-17 | 13:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
ICC prosecutor holds talks on supporting Syria on war crimes prosecution
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan held discussions on Friday with Syrian authorities on how the war crimes tribunal could help in their efforts to prosecute crimes allegedly committed in the country, his office said.
Khan was invited to Syria by the transitional government, which took over after former President Bashar al-Assad was toppled in December.
Khan met with Syria's de facto ruler Ahmad Al Sharaa to discuss how the ICC prosecutors could support the Syrian authorities in their efforts "towards accountability for alleged crimes committed in the country", his office said.
The ICC, which has 125 member states, is the world's permanent court to prosecute individuals for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression.
Syria is not a member state, but could accept the ICC's jurisdiction as a first step, Khan told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Reuters
