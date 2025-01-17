Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official

2025-01-17 | 04:38
Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official
Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official

Israel's security cabinet began a meeting on Friday to discuss and vote on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza, and official told AFP, aiming to end the war in the Palestinian territory.

"The security cabinet meeting to discuss and vote on the deal has started," the Israeli official familiar with the matter said.

