Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know

Report by Maroun Nassif, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



On Jan. 25, 2023, Lebanon's top prosecutor at the time, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, barred public prosecutors from receiving any documents from Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator into the Beirut port explosion.



Two years later, in March 2025, acting top prosecutor Judge Jamal Hajjar reversed Oueidat's decision, a move expected to significantly facilitate Bitar's work and accelerate the investigation.



According to judicial sources cited by LBCI, Hajjar's decision is crucial for several reasons. First, it resolves legal disputes over Bitar's procedures and opens the door for cooperation between him and the public prosecution, allowing the latter to weigh in on the case.



Second, it enables Bitar to benefit from international cooperation, meaning he can now obtain crucial information from foreign countries.



Third, and most importantly, it restores legal order within the judiciary. As a result, Judge Bitar can once again notify defendants through security agencies rather than judicial officers.



Lastly, once his investigations are complete, Bitar will submit the case to Hajjar for review before issuing indictments—something that was previously impossible due to Oueidat's decision.



As for the investigation, sources indicate that Bitar is set to conclude the first phase in the coming days after hearing testimony from a former General Security officer. He will then move on to the second—and most contentious—phase.



This phase is expected to be particularly sensitive, as Bitar will schedule hearings for politicians, military officers, and judges who had not previously been summoned.



The list includes: Former Prime Minister Hassan Diab, MP and former Minister Ghazi Zaiter, State Security chief Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba; Former General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim; Former Minister Nohad Machnouk; Judges Ghassan Oueidat, Ghassan Khoury, Carla Shawah, and Jad Maalouf.



Hajjar's decision to restore cooperation between the public prosecution and Bitar has been met with relief from the families of the Beirut blast victims.



Why now? Why not a year ago?



Within judicial circles, some believe Justice Minister Adel Nassar mediated between Bitar and Hajjar to reach this outcome. Others suggest Hajjar has been promised a permanent appointment as Lebanon's top prosecutor. Regardless of the motive, the key takeaway is that the judicial process is now back on track.