Rubio heads to Paris for talks on Ukraine war: State Department

16-04-2025 | 08:15
Rubio heads to Paris for talks on Ukraine war: State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is headed Wednesday to Paris for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, his office said.

The State Department said in a communique that Rubio is traveling with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff for talks with European officials on advancing President Donald Trump's goal of ending the war triggered by the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor in 2022.

AFP
 

Marco Rubio

Ukraine

War

Talks

France

