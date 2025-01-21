News
Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills ten: Interior minister says
Middle East News
2025-01-21 | 01:24
Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills ten: Interior minister says
A fire erupted at a hotel in a popular Turkish ski resort on Tuesday in the central Anatolian province of Bolu, killing ten people and injuring 32, the interior minister said.
The hotel at the Kartalkaya ski resort broke out at 3:27 a.m. (0027 GMT), Ali Yerlikaya said on X.
AFP
Middle East News
Turkey
Fire
Ski
Hotel
Resort
