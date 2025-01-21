Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills ten: Interior minister says

Middle East News
2025-01-21 | 01:24
High views
Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills ten: Interior minister says
Fire at Turkey ski resort hotel kills ten: Interior minister says

A fire erupted at a hotel in a popular Turkish ski resort on Tuesday in the central Anatolian province of Bolu, killing ten people and injuring 32, the interior minister said.

The hotel at the Kartalkaya ski resort broke out at 3:27 a.m. (0027 GMT), Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Fire

Ski

Hotel

Resort

