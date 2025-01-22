News
Algeria signs military cooperation agreement with US: Defense Ministry
Middle East News
2025-01-22 | 08:18
Algeria signs military cooperation agreement with US: Defense Ministry
The Algerian Ministry of National Defense announced that the country signed a memorandum of understanding with the United States on Wednesday, focusing on military cooperation.
The ministry added that the memorandum was signed during a meeting between Algeria's Deputy Defense Minister Saïd Chengriha and the Commander of the United States Africa Command, Michael Langley.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Middle East
United States
Algeria
Cooperation
Military
Next
Foreign attacker killed after stabbing five in Tel Aviv
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
Previous
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Lebanon News
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Lebanon News
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
