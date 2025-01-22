Syria's top diplomat said on Wednesday that lifting economic sanctions imposed during the rule of ousted president Bashar al-Assad was "key" to stability in the country.



"Removing economic sanctions is the key to the stability of Syria," Asaad al-Shaibani said in a conversation with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The sanctions, he added, were imposed for the benefit of Syrians but are now "against the Syrian people."



AFP