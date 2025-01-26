News
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
Middle East News
26-01-2025 | 00:33
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel's military assault has caused a dire humanitarian situation and killed tens of thousands.
When asked if this was a temporary or long-term suggestion, Trump said: "Could be either."
Washington had said last year it opposed the forcible displacement of Palestinians. Rights groups and humanitarian agencies have for months raised concerns over the situation in Gaza, with the war displacing nearly the entire population and leading to a hunger crisis.
Washington has also faced criticism for backing Israel but has maintained support for its ally, saying it is helping Israel defend against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.
"I said to him I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it’s a mess, it's a real mess. I'd like him to take people," Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, said about his call on Saturday with Jordan's King Abdullah.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Donald Trump
Egypt
Jordan
Palestinians
War
0
Middle East News
00:41
Trump makes 2,000-pound bombs available to Israel, undoing Biden's pause
Middle East News
00:41
Trump makes 2,000-pound bombs available to Israel, undoing Biden's pause
0
Middle East News
00:28
Trump says will ask Saudis for more investments
Middle East News
00:28
Trump says will ask Saudis for more investments
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Gaza hostage release: Ceremony marks second phase of prisoner exchange
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
01:56
Israeli army captures two individuals from Houla, South Lebanon, after entering the village (Video)
Lebanon News
01:56
Israeli army captures two individuals from Houla, South Lebanon, after entering the village (Video)
0
World News
2024-11-06
Trump leads with 267 electoral votes, as Harris follows with 214
World News
2024-11-06
Trump leads with 267 electoral votes, as Harris follows with 214
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
07:47
France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement
Lebanon News
07:47
France's Macron informs President Joseph Aoun of ongoing efforts to maintain ceasefire agreement
3
Lebanon News
11:02
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:02
Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:07
Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
Lebanon News
05:45
Lebanese army stresses adherence to directives, vows readiness for full deployment in border zones
6
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:17
Lebanese army secures former Palestinian militant sites in Tripoli, Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'
8
Middle East News
07:05
Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions
Middle East News
07:05
Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions
