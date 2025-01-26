Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

Middle East News
26-01-2025 | 00:32
High views
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza
Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Jordan and Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza, where Israel's military assault has caused a dire humanitarian situation and killed tens of thousands.
 
When asked if this was a temporary or long-term suggestion, Trump said: "Could be either."

Washington had said last year it opposed the forcible displacement of Palestinians. Rights groups and humanitarian agencies have for months raised concerns over the situation in Gaza, with the war displacing nearly the entire population and leading to a hunger crisis.

Washington has also faced criticism for backing Israel but has maintained support for its ally, saying it is helping Israel defend against Iran-backed militant groups like Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen.

"I said to him I'd love you to take on more because I'm looking at the whole Gaza strip right now and it’s a mess, it's a real mess. I'd like him to take people," Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, said about his call on Saturday with Jordan's King Abdullah.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

Egypt

Jordan

Palestinians

War

