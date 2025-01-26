Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region

26-01-2025 | 07:39
Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region
Turkey says joint fight needed against Kurdish militants, Islamic State in the region

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday after talks in Baghdad that a joint battle using "all our resources" must be carried out to eliminate both Islamic State and Kurdish militants in the region.

Fidan's visit took place amid repeated calls from Turkey for the Kurdish YPG militia in northeast Syria to disband following the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last month, with Ankara warning it could mount a new cross-border operation against the group unless its concerns are addressed.

The YPG spearheads the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Turkey considers them terrorists that are an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), against which Ankara carries out regular cross-border military operations in northern Iraq's mountainous regions.

Ankara and the West deem the PKK a terrorist organization.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Joint

Fight

Kurdish

Militants

Islamic State

Region

Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office
Turkey arrests 15 over deadly fire at ski resort: State media
