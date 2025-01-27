News
France says EU will lift some sanctions on Syria
27-01-2025 | 03:55
France says EU will lift some sanctions on Syria
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced on Monday that the European Union will lift some sanctions imposed on Syria.
He added that France will also propose sanctions against Iranian officials responsible for the detention of French citizens in Iran.
Reuters
