France says EU will lift some sanctions on Syria

27-01-2025 | 03:55
France says EU will lift some sanctions on Syria
France says EU will lift some sanctions on Syria

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced on Monday that the European Union will lift some sanctions imposed on Syria.

He added that France will also propose sanctions against Iranian officials responsible for the detention of French citizens in Iran.

Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

