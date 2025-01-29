Syria authorities announce dissolution of all armed factions

29-01-2025 | 14:13
Syria authorities announce dissolution of all armed factions
Syria authorities announce dissolution of all armed factions

Syria's new authorities announced on Wednesday the dissolution of all armed groups involved in the ouster of Bashar al-Assad last month, as well as the former government's army and security agencies, state media reported.

"All military factions are dissolved... and integrated into state institutions," state news agency SANA quoted military official Hassan Abdel Ghani as saying, also announcing "the dissolution of the defunct regime's army" and security agencies, as well as the Baath party, which ruled Syria for decades.

AFP

