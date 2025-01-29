News
Israeli airstrike kills three Turks attempting to cross from Lebanon to Israel, Turkey says
29-01-2025
Israeli airstrike kills three Turks attempting to cross from Lebanon to Israel, Turkey says
An Israeli airstrike killed three Turkish citizens who attempted to cross illegally from Lebanon to Israel, Turkey's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
"We condemn in the strongest terms this unlawful attack that resulted in the death of our citizens," the ministry said in a statement, without mentioning when the incident took place.
The ministry said that procedures are being developed to repatriate their bodies to Turkey.
Reuters
Israel
Strike
Turkey
Lebanon
