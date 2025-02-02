The Israeli military said on Sunday it had killed 50 militants during operations in the north of the occupied West Bank since mid-January.



"So far, the forces have eliminated over 35 terrorists and apprehended more than 100 wanted individuals," the army said in a statement, referring to an operation that began on January 21. "In an advance operation, over 15 were eliminated in aerial strikes."



An army spokesman told AFP the total included operations since January 14.



AFP