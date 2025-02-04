Israeli army says troops shoot dead gunman in West Bank

04-02-2025 | 01:30
Israeli army says troops shoot dead gunman in West Bank
Israeli army says troops shoot dead gunman in West Bank

The Israeli army said troops killed an assailant who fired on Tuesday at soldiers at a military post east of the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

"A terrorist fired at soldiers at a military post in Taysir. The soldiers exchanged fire with the terrorist and killed him," the military said in a statement. Israeli army radio reported two soldiers were in critical condition.
 
AFP
 

