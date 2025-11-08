US Supreme Court lets Trump withhold $4 billion in food aid funding for now

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday allowed President Donald Trump's administration to withhold for now about $4 billion needed to fully fund a food aid program for 42 million low-income Americans this month amid the federal government shutdown.



The court's order, known as an administrative stay, gives a lower court additional time to consider the administration's formal request to only partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP or food stamps, for November. The administration had faced a judge-ordered Friday deadline to fully fund the program.



Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who issued the stay, set it to expire two days after the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rules on the administration's request to halt a judge's order that the U.S. Department of Agriculture promptly pay the full amount of this month's SNAP benefits, which cost $8.5 billion to $9 billion per month.





Reuters