Turkish pro-Kurdish party says jailed militant Ocalan will make "historic call"

Turkey's pro-Kurdish political party said on Tuesday that Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the PKK militant group, will make a "historic call" soon, amid a political effort to end its decades-long conflict with the Turkish state.



"Ocalan is preparing to make a historic call in the coming days for a permanent solution to the Kurdish issue. Ocalan is preparing and will make this call in a short time," DEM Party co-chairman Tuncer Bakirhan told his party in parliament.





Reuters