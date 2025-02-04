Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank shooting

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and eight wounded when a gunman opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, setting off a gunfight in which the shooter was killed by Israeli soldiers, the military said.



Two of the wounded soldiers were in a serious condition, with the other six lightly injured, the military said.



The incident, at a checkpoint near Tayasir in the Jordan Valley, took place during a period of high tension in the West Bank, with major Israeli operations underway in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm and smaller raids in other locations.



Reuters