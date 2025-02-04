Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank shooting

Middle East News
04-02-2025 | 06:32
Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank shooting
Two Israeli soldiers killed in West Bank shooting

Two Israeli soldiers were killed and eight wounded when a gunman opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, setting off a gunfight in which the shooter was killed by Israeli soldiers, the military said.

Two of the wounded soldiers were in a serious condition, with the other six lightly injured, the military said.

The incident, at a checkpoint near Tayasir in the Jordan Valley, took place during a period of high tension in the West Bank, with major Israeli operations underway in the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm and smaller raids in other locations.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Soldiers

Gunman

West Bank

