Germany's Scholz vows support for 'free and safe' Syria in a call with Ahmed al-Sharaa

Middle East News
07-02-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Germany&#39;s Scholz vows support for &#39;free and safe&#39; Syria in a call with Ahmed al-Sharaa
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Germany's Scholz vows support for 'free and safe' Syria in a call with Ahmed al-Sharaa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday told Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa that Berlin was ready to support the country's transition after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.

Scholz expressed Berlin's "willingness to support the reconstruction of Syria so that Syria can become a free and safe home for all," in an hour-long call with Sharaa, the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Germany

Scholz

Support

Free

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI Next
US State Secretary Rubio to visit Middle East after Trump's proposal to take over Gaza
Missing Mossad agent's story brought to light: Will Netanyahu address Israeli disappearances in Lebanon during US-Lebanon talks?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-02

Ahmed al-Sharaa says Saudi Arabia has 'genuine desire' to help Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Iran's Parliament Speaker reiterates support for Lebanon in call with Speaker Berri

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-29

Syria's leader al-Sharaa named President for transitional period, state news agency says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-18

UN envoy for Syria calls for 'free and fair elections' after transition

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

Israel confirms received list of hostages for release Saturday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:01

Hamas releases names of three hostages to be freed Saturday

LBCI
World News
09:25

US CENTCOM chief visits Israel for talks on 'regional strategic situation': Military

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:30

French ex-president Sarkozy to get electronic tag

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Vehicle targeted by an Israeli strike near Awali checkpoint at northern entrance to Sidon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's presidency clarifies stance on US envoy Morgan Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus, says Israeli attacks must stop

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives at Baabda Palace to meet Lebanon's president

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Three killed, ten injured in ongoing clashes on Lebanese-Syrian border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More