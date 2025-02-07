German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday told Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa that Berlin was ready to support the country's transition after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.



Scholz expressed Berlin's "willingness to support the reconstruction of Syria so that Syria can become a free and safe home for all," in an hour-long call with Sharaa, the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.





AFP