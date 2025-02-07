News
Germany's Scholz vows support for 'free and safe' Syria in a call with Ahmed al-Sharaa
Middle East News
07-02-2025 | 09:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Germany's Scholz vows support for 'free and safe' Syria in a call with Ahmed al-Sharaa
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday told Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa that Berlin was ready to support the country's transition after the ouster of Bashar al-Assad.
Scholz expressed Berlin's "willingness to support the reconstruction of Syria so that Syria can become a free and safe home for all," in an hour-long call with Sharaa, the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Germany
Scholz
Support
Free
Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa
