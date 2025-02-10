Migrants' bodies in Libya mass graves had gunshot wounds, IOM says

Middle East News
10-02-2025 | 08:39
High views
0min
Migrants' bodies in Libya mass graves had gunshot wounds, IOM says

Some of the bodies of migrants found in two mass graves in Libya bore gunshot wounds, the International Organization for Migration said on Monday, adding that one of the sites is thought to contain up to 70 bodies.

"The (IOM) has expressed shock and concern at the discovery of two mass graves in Libya containing the bodies of dozens of migrants, some with gunshot wounds," it said. 

Libya's security authorities have already recovered at least 28 bodies from the bigger of the two mass graves in the desert of southeast Libya, the attorney general's office said on Sunday.

Reuters

Middle East News

Libya

Migrants

Gunshots

IOM

