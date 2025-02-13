Iran says it can build new nuclear facilities if enemies strike

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday that Tehran's enemies may be able to strike the country's nuclear centers but they cannot deprive it of its ability to build new ones.



He made his comments after the Washington Post reported that U.S. intelligence believes Israel is likely to launch a pre-emptive attack on Iran's nuclear program by the middle of the year.



"They threaten us that they will hit nuclear facilities... If you (the enemy) strike a hundred of those we will build a thousand other ones... You can hit the buildings and the places but you cannot hit those who build it," Pezeshkian said, according to state media.







Reuters