Three bombs exploded, two being defused in central Israel bus blasts: Police
Middle East News
20-02-2025 | 15:56
Three bombs exploded, two being defused in central Israel bus blasts: Police
Israeli police said three bombs exploded while two were being defused at separate locations involving buses in central Israel on Thursday evening.
"These are identical explosive devices with a timer. Three have detonated, and two additional ones have been located and are currently being neutralized," a police spokesman told AFP.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Buses
Explosion
Police
