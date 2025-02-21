Netanyahu orders 'intensive' West Bank operations following Israel bus blasts

21-02-2025 | 00:06
Netanyahu orders &#39;intensive&#39; West Bank operations following Israel bus blasts
2min
Netanyahu orders 'intensive' West Bank operations following Israel bus blasts

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered an "intensive operation against centers of terrorism" in the occupied West Bank, his office said, after three buses exploded in central Israel without causing any reported injuries.

Three devices detonated on buses in the city of Bat Yam on Thursday evening, and two others were being defused, according to police, with Israel's defense minister accusing "Palestinian terrorist" groups of being behind the blasts.

Netanyahu's office said on social media early Friday that he had completed a security assessment with top officials, ordering fresh counterterrorism operations as well as stepped up security in Israeli cities.

"The Prime Minister has ordered the military to carry out an intensive operation against centers of terrorism," Netanyahu's office said on X, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

"The Prime Minister also ordered the Israel Police and the ISA (internal security agency) to increase preventative activity against additional attacks in Israeli cities," he added.

A large number of police were deployed to search for suspects after the "suspected terror attack," the police force said in a statement.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," it added.

Tzvika Brot, the mayor of Bat Yam, said in a video statement that there were "no injured in these incidents."

Security forces and bomb disposal units were seen by an AFP journalist as they inspected the remains of destroyed buses.

Israeli media said that bus drivers countrywide had been asked to stop and inspect their vehicles for additional explosive devices.

AFP 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

West Bank

Attack

