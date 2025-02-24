Red Cross says 'deeply concerned' with impact of Israeli operation in West Bank

24-02-2025 | 11:15
Red Cross says &#39;deeply concerned&#39; with impact of Israeli operation in West Bank
0min
Red Cross says 'deeply concerned' with impact of Israeli operation in West Bank

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed Monday its concern over the impact of a weeks-long Israeli offensive in the occupied West Bank that has displaced tens of thousands of Palestinians.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply concerned with the impact of ongoing security operations on the civilian population in Jenin and Tulkarem, Tubas and other locations in northern West Bank," it said in a statement, adding that "people are struggling to access basic needs such as clean water, food, medical care and shelter."


