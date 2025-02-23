Thousands take part in symbolic funeral for Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah in Baghdad

Thousands of people participated in a symbolic funeral for former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah in Baghdad, according to an AFP photographer.



The event coincided with his funeral in Beirut, nearly five months after he was assassinated in an Israeli strike.



Mourners, including children and women, marched in northern Baghdad, dressed in black and carrying flags of Palestine, Lebanon, Hezbollah, and the Popular Mobilization Forces, an Iran-aligned Iraqi faction now integrated into the country’s official forces.



Additional symbolic funeral ceremonies for Nasrallah are set to take place in Iraq on Sunday, particularly in Karbala, Najaf, Basrah, and Al Diwaniyah.