The higher committee for the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine confirmed that the official funeral program will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday and will consist of seven segments.



The committee noted that screens will be installed along the roads to broadcast the ceremony, allowing those unable to reach the main gathering area to follow the proceedings.



Regarding attendees, the committee declined to name individuals but stated that the presidency and parliament have confirmed their participation. It also outlined the designated routes for participants based on detailed maps.