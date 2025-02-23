Israeli PM demands 'complete demilitarization' of southern Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday demanded the "complete demilitarization of southern Syria" and said Israel would not allow the new government forces to deploy south of the capital, Damascus.



"We will not allow forces from the HTS organization or the new Syrian army to enter the area south of Damascus," Netanyahu said, referring to the Islamist-led rebels who toppled Bashar al-Assad in December. "We demand the complete demilitarization of southern Syria," he added at a ceremony for combat officers in central Israel.





AFP