Israel demands 'complete demilitarization' of Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
18-02-2025 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel demands &#39;complete demilitarization&#39; of Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel demands 'complete demilitarization' of Gaza

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Tuesday that Israel demanded the "complete demilitarization of Gaza" and would "not accept the continued presence of Hamas or any other terrorist groups" in the Palestinian territory.

Israel is also "committed to our goal to ensure the release of all our hostages" and all the other objectives of the war as decided by the security cabinet, Saar told a press conference in Jerusalem.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Foreign Minister

Demilitarization

Gaza

LBCI Next
Arab League summit on Gaza postponed to March 4: Egypt
Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-31

UN chief demands evacuation of 2,500 Gaza children at 'imminent risk' of death

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20

Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-28

UN chief demands Israel 'retract' order for UNRWA to quit Jerusalem

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-16

Qatar PM demands Israel to 'immediately withdraw' from Syria buffer zone

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:40

Efforts ongoing to release more Gaza hostages this week: Israeli, Palestinian sources

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:12

Arab League summit on Gaza postponed to March 4: Egypt

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:16

Israel to begin negotiations on second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal: Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57

Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03

The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts 

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Hamas to release Israeli hostage Yehud, two others before Friday, Israel to allow Gazans to return home north

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

President Aoun, Speaker Berri and PM Salam meet at Baabda Palace, emphasize Israel's withdrawal and Army readiness

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-14

Iran accuses Israel of disrupting air route to Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More