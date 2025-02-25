Syrian Economy Minister discusses resuming cooperation with World Bank

25-02-2025 | 00:28
Syrian Economy Minister discusses resuming cooperation with World Bank
Syrian Economy Minister discusses resuming cooperation with World Bank

Syria’s economy minister sat down with the Middle East director of the World Bank on Monday to discuss resuming cooperation with the lender, which was suspended under the toppled government of Bashar Al-Assad, state media reported.

Since ousting Assad in December, Syria’s new rulers have been trying to restore ties to international institutions to support the country’s reconstruction and revive its sanctions-hit economy.

“The minister of economy, Mr. Bassel Abdel Hanan, discussed with World Bank’s director for the Middle East, Jean-Christophe Carret, the resumption of relations between the bank and Syria as well as the prospects for their development,” the official SANA news agency said.

AFP

Middle East News

Economy Minister

Syria

World Bank

Cooperation

