Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss regional developments during phone call

Middle East News
26-02-2025 | 15:12
High views
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss regional developments during phone call
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss regional developments during phone call

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The two officials reviewed the latest regional developments and discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Jeddah.

