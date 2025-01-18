Gaza ceasefire agreement and hostage exchange to take effect Sunday

The Israeli Security Cabinet has approved a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and a plan to exchange hostages, following a meeting that lasted over six hours, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Under the agreement, which faced strong opposition from some far-right members of the government, a six-week ceasefire will begin on Sunday, accompanied by the first exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners. This development could pave the way to ending the 15-month-long war in Gaza.



Reuters