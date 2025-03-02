News
Israel's military chief says Hezbollah could have reached Haifa on October 7: Report
02-03-2025 | 06:10
Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi indicated that "had Hezbollah attacked Israel on October 7, its forces could have reached the city of Haifa," according to Israel's Channel 12.
In a statement, he noted that "Hezbollah had the capability to launch a large-scale attack on multiple fronts that day, which would have posed a significant threat to Israel's internal security."
Halevi explained that "despite the strength and readiness of the Israeli army at the time, the scenario the military would have faced in the event of a Hezbollah attack would have put Israel in a very difficult position."
He argued that "a large-scale Hezbollah assault could have had strategic implications for the security of northern Israel," stressing the importance of preparing for future threats.
During a discussion with military leaders, Halevi also emphasized that acknowledging military failures is essential for learning and development. He highlighted the importance of confronting mistakes rather than ignoring them.
He stated that the Israeli army cannot afford to repeat the same errors, underscoring the need for accountability and transparency in drawing lessons from the events of October 7, 2023.
