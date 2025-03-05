Syria FM says joining meeting of chemical weapons watchdog

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said he would take part in a meeting Wednesday of the international chemical weapons watchdog in the Netherlands, nearly three months after Bashar al-Assad's ouster.



"Today, for the first time in Syria's history, I am attending the executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague," Shaibani said in a statement on X, adding that "this participation reaffirms Syria's commitment to international security and honors those who lost their lives suffocating at the hands of the Assad regime."



AFP