Syria FM says joining meeting of chemical weapons watchdog

Middle East News
05-03-2025 | 02:22

Syria FM says joining meeting of chemical weapons watchdog
Syria FM says joining meeting of chemical weapons watchdog

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said he would take part in a meeting Wednesday of the international chemical weapons watchdog in the Netherlands, nearly three months after Bashar al-Assad's ouster.

"Today, for the first time in Syria's history, I am attending the executive council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague," Shaibani said in a statement on X, adding that "this participation reaffirms Syria's commitment to international security and honors those who lost their lives suffocating at the hands of the Assad regime."

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Foreign Minister

Chemical Weapons

Meeting

