Syria FM says US lifting of sanctions 'pivotal turning point'

Syria's foreign minister said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria was a "pivotal turning point" for the country.



Speaking to Syrian state news agency SANA, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said he welcomed Trump's announcement, calling it a "pivotal turning point for the Syrian people, as we move towards a future of stability, self-sufficiency and genuine reconstruction after years of destructive war."





AFP