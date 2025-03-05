White House: Trump insists on proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas"

05-03-2025 | 03:27
White House: Trump insists on proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas"
0min
White House: Trump insists on proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas"

The White House stated that the Gaza reconstruction plan adopted by Arab countries does not address the reality that Gaza is "currently uninhabitable."

The White House also confirmed that U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to his proposal to rebuild Gaza "free of Hamas."

Reuters

