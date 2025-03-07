News
Over 70 killed, dozens wounded in Syria clashes with Assad loyalists: Monitor
Middle East News
07-03-2025 | 03:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Over 70 killed, dozens wounded in Syria clashes with Assad loyalists: Monitor
More than 70 people were killed and dozens more wounded in Syria in fighting between government security forces and militants loyal to deposed ruler Bashar al-Assad, a rights monitor said Friday.
"More than 70 killed and dozens wounded and captured in bloody clashes and ambushes on the Syrian coast between members of the Ministry of Defense and Interior and militants from the defunct regime's army," the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a post on X.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Clashes
Assad
Supporters
