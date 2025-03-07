Over 70 killed, dozens wounded in Syria clashes with Assad loyalists: Monitor

Middle East News
07-03-2025 | 03:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Over 70 killed, dozens wounded in Syria clashes with Assad loyalists: Monitor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Over 70 killed, dozens wounded in Syria clashes with Assad loyalists: Monitor

More than 70 people were killed and dozens more wounded in Syria in fighting between government security forces and militants loyal to deposed ruler Bashar al-Assad, a rights monitor said Friday.

"More than 70 killed and dozens wounded and captured in bloody clashes and ambushes on the Syrian coast between members of the Ministry of Defense and Interior and militants from the defunct regime's army," the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a post on X.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Clashes

Assad

Supporters

LBCI Next
Nine Egyptians freed after 19 months in Sudanese captivity
Syria imposes curfew in Latakia, Tartus after clashes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:23

Assad loyalists kill 16 security personnel in Syria clashes: Monitor

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-20

Syria monitor says seven civilians killed in leftover munitions blast in northwest

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-10

Syria monitor says alleged Assad loyalist 'executed' in public

LBCI
World News
2025-01-26

WHO chief urges end to attacks on Sudan healthcare after 70 killed in drone strike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Syrian forces seek to snuff out nascent Alawite insurgency

LBCI
Middle East News
07:33

Trump says he sent letter to Iran leader to negotiate nuclear deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Hamas says ready to relinquish Gaza control, delegation to visit Cairo soon: Asharq Al-Awsat

LBCI
Middle East News
06:16

Syria's Latakia 'provocations' threaten peace: Turkey

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah positions in South Lebanon, targets rocket launchers

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-05

Iran's Khamenei names Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem as Lebanon's 'representative'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-05

Hamas says Trump's plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:50

Syrian security forces arrest former Intelligence Chief accused of assassinating Kamal Jumblatt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Lebanon's reform roadmap: Key takeaways from Cabinet session as it advances reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:54

Lebanon's Cabinet approves 2025 budget decree, discusses reforms and climate risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Israeli settlers enter Lebanese territory under pretext of 'religious visit' to South Lebanon's Houla

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:54

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israeli funding to Syria's Druze stirs controversy amid unmet northern rebuilding needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Lebanon's Public Works Minister launches digital gates at Beirut Airport, says reforms are top priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Lebanese Army says Israeli violations persist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More