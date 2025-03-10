Turkey will keep providing 'every kind of support' to Syria during unrest: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged Monday to continue providing Syria with "every kind of support" and strongly condemned the wave of violence that has gripped the northwest in recent days.



"We will continue to provide every kind of support possible for our neighbor Syria to recover and preserve its territorial integrity... and to achieve peace with all its ethnic and sectarian minorities," he said after nearly 1,000 civilians were killed in several days of the worst bloodshed since the December ouster of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.





AFP