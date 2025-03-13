Qatar to supply gas to Syria via Jordan with a US nod

Qatar is set to supply Syria with gas via Jordan to improve the nation's meager electricity supply and boost Syria's new rulers, according to three people familiar with the matter, in a move that a U.S. official said had Washington's approval.It would be the most significant tangible support for the new administration in Damascus by Qatar, one of the region's sternest opponents of the now-deposed Bashar al-Assad and strongest backers of the rebels-turned rulers who replaced him.Reuters