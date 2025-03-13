News
Top Turkish officials visit Damascus: Turkey's foreign ministry
Middle East News
13-03-2025 | 11:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Top Turkish officials visit Damascus: Turkey's foreign ministry
Turkey's foreign minister, defense minister and the head of the MIT intelligence agency are in Damascus on a working visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, without providing details.
The visit follows the outbreak of sectarian violence in Syria this week, pitting the security forces from Syria's new Islamist-led government - backed by Turkey - against fighters from toppled President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority.
Reuters
