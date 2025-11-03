Russia says its forces advance in Pokrovsk, strike Ukrainian military-industrial targets

World News
03-11-2025 | 05:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says its forces advance in Pokrovsk, strike Ukrainian military-industrial targets
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says its forces advance in Pokrovsk, strike Ukrainian military-industrial targets

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that its forces had advanced in the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk and had carried out massive strikes overnight on Ukrainian military-industrial sites.

Moscow said its forces were destroying what it described as surrounded Ukrainian formations near Pokrovsk's railway station and industrial zone, and had entered the city's Prigorodny area and dug in there.

The Defense Ministry said its overnight strikes had targeted a Ukrainian military airfield, a military equipment repair base and military-industrial facilities as well as gas infrastructure facilities that supported them.

Moscow said its troops had also ejected Kyiv's troops from positions around another city, Kupiansk, Russian state news agencies cited the Defense Ministry as saying.


Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Forces

Pokrovsk

Strike

Ukrainian

Military

Industrial

Targets

LBCI Next
Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured
Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan inaugurated as President: state TV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-28

Russia says hit military targets in mass strike on Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-31

Drone strike hits industrial city in Nabatieh

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-10

Israel says struck Houthi 'military targets' in Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:23

Trump does not rule out any kind of Nigeria military operation

LBCI
World News
08:11

Serbian police detain 37 after anti-government clashes

LBCI
World News
07:54

Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal

LBCI
World News
07:53

Gold steadies as investors await US private payroll data

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:52

Azerbaijan begins exporting small quantities of gas to Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-15

President Joseph Aoun urges unified Lebanese response to Israeli attack, highlights upcoming UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-16

Lebanon’s FM bids farewell to US and Malaysian ambassadors

LBCI
World News
07:54

Three killed, eight missing in Himalaya peak avalanche in Nepal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:43

Israel tightens grip on northern border, threatens to target Beirut—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanon’s southern border: Between containment and confrontation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

Al-Hajjar, Al-Shaibani discuss strengthening Lebanon-Syria security and political cooperation in Manama

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in Aita al-Shaab in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
10:41

Nigeria says US help against Islamist insurgents must respect its sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

President Aoun reviews southern developments with UN envoy, meets minister Kamal Shehadeh on tech progress

LBCI
Middle East News
10:55

Netherlands to return 3,500-year-old sculpture to Egypt

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More