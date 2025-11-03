News
Russia says its forces advance in Pokrovsk, strike Ukrainian military-industrial targets
World News
03-11-2025 | 05:06
Russia says its forces advance in Pokrovsk, strike Ukrainian military-industrial targets
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that its forces had advanced in the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk and had carried out massive strikes overnight on Ukrainian military-industrial sites.
Moscow said its forces were destroying what it described as surrounded Ukrainian formations near Pokrovsk's railway station and industrial zone, and had entered the city's Prigorodny area and dug in there.
The Defense Ministry said its overnight strikes had targeted a Ukrainian military airfield, a military equipment repair base and military-industrial facilities as well as gas infrastructure facilities that supported them.
Moscow said its troops had also ejected Kyiv's troops from positions around another city, Kupiansk, Russian state news agencies cited the Defense Ministry as saying.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Forces
Pokrovsk
Strike
Ukrainian
Military
Industrial
Targets
