China urges end to 'illegal unilateral sanctions' on Iran

Middle East News
14-03-2025 | 02:21
High views
China urges end to 'illegal unilateral sanctions' on Iran
0min
China urges end to 'illegal unilateral sanctions' on Iran

China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu called Friday for an end to "illegal unilateral sanctions" on Iran, after meeting diplomats for talks on Tehran's nuclear program.

"We conducted in-depth exchanges of views on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions. We emphasized the necessity of ending all illegal unilateral sanctions," Ma told reporters shortly after discussions with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

