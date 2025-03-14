Israel's defense minister vows to maintain 'strict policy' against Hezbollah, Israeli newspaper claims

14-03-2025 | 07:39
Israel's defense minister vows to maintain 'strict policy' against Hezbollah, Israeli newspaper claims
Israel's defense minister vows to maintain 'strict policy' against Hezbollah, Israeli newspaper claims

Defense Minister Israel Katz reaffirmed that Israel will continue its "firm stance" against Hezbollah’s actions in Lebanon, Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported Friday.  

“Our strict policy against Hezbollah’s 'violations' in Lebanon will continue with full force,” Katz claimed.

“Our mission is to protect the residents of the north from any threat, and we will do so,” he added.
 

